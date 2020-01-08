Sunny And Pleasant!

Weather Update: 8:13 AM, Wednesday, January 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another quiet, but beautiful day on the way. It’s been quite chilly this morning so far. Temps hovered in the middle to lower 30s. The main flow aloft and at the surface will flip from the south today helping to warm temps. There is currently a weak trough draped across the Ohio Valley and a weak surface boundary. It will stall and lift back north and will have very little effect on the short-term forecast… it will however affect us by Friday and definitely by this weekend. For today, we will remain sunny and warmer with a high around 58°F this afternoon. There will at times be a light breeze from the south.

