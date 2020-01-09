Funeral services for Allie B. “ Nick” Greer, Jr., age 89, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark, TN. Mr. Greer passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at His Residence.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Greer will lie-in-state at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.