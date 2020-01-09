Ronald R. Lewis

Ronald R. Lewis, age 75, died Monday, January 6, 2020 after suffering from

dementia for some time. He was born on November 25, 1944 in Waverly, TN to

the parents of Ray and Agnes Fortner Lewis. He was retired as a comptroller with

Carlock Nissan and had served in various capacities with other car dealerships

over the years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson, TN

and loved golf, horse racing, and most importantly, he was an avid UT Volunteers

Fan, and was a member of Humboldt Country Club and Elks Lodge. Mr. Lewis was

a veteran serving in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 32 years of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Kim

(John) Gaskill of Memphis, TN; Kristie Lewis of Memphis, TN; and Karen (Tom)

Ware of Hebron, Connecticut; sister, Brenda (Teddy) Bryant and three

grandchildren, Abby Gaskill, Kate and Sophie Ware. He was preceded in death by

his parents, one sister, Rena Jones and one grandson, Sam Gaskill.

Pallbearers to serve are David Harless, Steven Harless, Jim Yarbrough Jr, Jeff

Yarbrough, Jason Bunch, and Kevin Cothern.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1665 U.S. 45

Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from

10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic

Church with Father David Graham. A reception will follow after Mass. Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Friday.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111