Ronald R. Lewis
Ronald R. Lewis, age 75, died Monday, January 6, 2020 after suffering from
dementia for some time. He was born on November 25, 1944 in Waverly, TN to
the parents of Ray and Agnes Fortner Lewis. He was retired as a comptroller with
Carlock Nissan and had served in various capacities with other car dealerships
over the years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson, TN
and loved golf, horse racing, and most importantly, he was an avid UT Volunteers
Fan, and was a member of Humboldt Country Club and Elks Lodge. Mr. Lewis was
a veteran serving in the Air Force.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 32 years of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Kim
(John) Gaskill of Memphis, TN; Kristie Lewis of Memphis, TN; and Karen (Tom)
Ware of Hebron, Connecticut; sister, Brenda (Teddy) Bryant and three
grandchildren, Abby Gaskill, Kate and Sophie Ware. He was preceded in death by
his parents, one sister, Rena Jones and one grandson, Sam Gaskill.
Pallbearers to serve are David Harless, Steven Harless, Jim Yarbrough Jr, Jeff
Yarbrough, Jason Bunch, and Kevin Cothern.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1665 U.S. 45
Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from
10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic
Church with Father David Graham. A reception will follow after Mass. Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Friday.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111