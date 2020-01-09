Strong Winds Likely Tomorrow and Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, January 9th

Winds have been gusting as high as 36 mph today under overcast skies. No rain just yet, but showers are closing in on the Mississippi River right now and may come into northwest Tennessee with light rain later this evening. A cold front arriving Saturday morning is likely to produce widespread heavy showers and thunderstorms and is possibly also going to be associated with severe weather.

TONIGHT

Windy weather will continue overnight under cloudy skies in West Tennessee. Scattered showers are possible but thunderstorms are not likely. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night.

More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with winds gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t likely Friday but a cold front coming on Saturday morning has a chance to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes in the Mid-South. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

