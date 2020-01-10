Funeral services for Canary Clark Batchelor, age 101, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Historic First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Mercer, TN. Mrs. Batchelor passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Batchelor will lie-in-state at Historic First Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:45 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.