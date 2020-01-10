Severe Thunderstorms Possible Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, January 10th

As forecast, the temperature has reached a high of 68°F so far today, but we may get even warmer later this evening as winds from the south pick up speed. Anytime we get that warm in January, the weather has our full attention in the Storm Team Weather Center! Our main threats for tonight and tomorrow are strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. West Tennessee has a level 1, 2, and 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT

So far, scattered showers and stray thunderstorms have made their way into West Tennessee and we’ll still have more rain tonight, but thunderstorms are not expected to be severe this evening. Winds will become increasingly gusty overnight tonight under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday with max wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning, but heavy rain and high winds are likely! A wind advisory and a flash flood watch will be in effect and strong winds will take place even as the cold front leaves the area through the afternoon. Be ready for power outages in West Tennessee tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the lower 70s Saturday morning, drop to the middle 50s by the afternoon, and bottom out in the lower 30s around sunrise Sunday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast showing when the thunderstorms will arrive and keep up with Storm Team Weather and all of our meteorologists online too for more updates.

