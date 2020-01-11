Brief Dry Period These Next Few Days

Weather Update –10:50 p.m. – Saturday, January 11th —

It was off to a rocky start this weekend as severe storms rolled through the area. Winds played a big factor in the damage that was left behind. Much of the severe weather exited the region before noon and we were left with moderate to light showers for much of the day. Flooding also was a concern due to the grounds already being saturated from recent rainfall.

Within a span of 24 hours most areas saw over two inches of additional rainfall, and as high as four inches in spots. Much of the evening has been quiet with a bit of drizzle and considerable cloudiness. High pressure building in overnight will bring colder and drier conditions for Sunday. This will allow for a brief break from all the rain we’ve been seeing.

Highs Sunday will stay mainly in the lower 50s, but as winds start to shift out of the south Sunday night, it will usher in warm, moist conditions once again. Monday will mark the return of 60 degree weather as a warm front lifts in the area. It will bring West Tennessee scattered rain chances before mid-week, and highs nearing 70 degrees. Another cold front will bring in rain to end the week.

