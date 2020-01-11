Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 a.m. – Saturday, January 11th

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, and Tipton counties in West Tennessee until 7 a.m. Saturday.

**Watches And Warnings**

As of 3 AM this Saturday morning, Severe thunderstorm warnings are popping over the area.

A Tornado Watch does not guarantee a tornado will occur but instead means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Those living in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

It’s possible that additional counties will be added later! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for Storm Team Coverage on Good Morning West Tennessee Saturday and keep up with all of the Storm Team Weather meteorologists online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com