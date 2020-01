Lady Dragons of Lane College beat Savannah State

Jackson, Tenn–THE WOMEN’S TEAM PLAYING SAVANNAH STATE TODAY AND THIS GAME WHEW CHILE I HAVE NO WORDS FROM TENNIS SHOES FLYING IN THE AIR TO STRUGGLING FOR A JUMP BALL THE LADY DRAGONS PUSHED THROUGH IN THIS GAME IN THIS NEXT PLAY ALEXIS HARRIS GOING IN THE PAINT FOR TWO POINTS ABOUT HER TEAMMATE RAKETA SHELTON GETS THE REBOUND AND SCORES DRAWS A FOUL AND PUT THEM UP IN THE LEAD IN OVERTIME. THERE WERE OVER TWO TECHNICAL FOULS CALLED IN THIS OVERTIME ON BOTH TEAMS BUT THROUGH IT ALL THE LADY DRAGONS GOT THE VICTORY 69-68 IN A CLOSE GAME.