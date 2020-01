Men’s Basketball of Lane College Wins versus Savannah State

Jackson, Tenn–

THE MEN OF LANE COLLEGE PLAYING SAVANNAH STATE .JUNIOR ARISTON JOHNSON STARTING THE GAME WITH THIS JUMPER FROM THE RIGHT SIDE. THE FRESHMAN FROM BROOKLYN TYLER HENRY WITH THE STEP BACK AND DROPS A THREE POINTER. WITH AN ASSIST FROM FAWKES TO DANIEL HILL FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL THREE PUTTING THE DRAGONS IN THE LEAD IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE GAME. LOOK AT THIS BIG GUY RAY WHITE WITH THE SPIN MOVE AND GETS TWO POINTS IN THE PAINT THE DRAGONS WINNING 78-71 AT HOME