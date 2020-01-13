Carol Mosby Trammell, age 78, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life early Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Carol was born December 12, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert Mosby and Norma Pleasant Mosby. She received her education in Gregg High School in Memphis and was employed in sales at Sears and Buck Stove in earlier years. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and being young at heart and she enjoyed ceramics.

Ms. Trammell is survived by her son, Travis A. Trammell, Jr. of Somerville, TN; three sisters, Nancy Wilson of Middleton, TN, Judy Gonzales of Silver City, NM, Bonnie Underwood of Palmdale, CA; her brother, Richard Mosby of Memphis, TN; two granddaughters, Desiree Smith of Memphis, TN, Tish Hopkins of Ashland, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Kenleigh, Peyton and Sean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Denise Trammell who died May 11, 2013 and her brother, Bobby Mosby.

Funeral Services for Ms. Trammell will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ronnie Trammell officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Ms. Trammell will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

