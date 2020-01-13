School leaders get parents of students involved in “Lincoln Parent Night”

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local parents are involved in a first time school event.

Lincoln Elementary School held “Lincoln Parent Night”, Monday evening. Organizers say they hoped this event would help create better support for their scholars.

Two speakers attended the event and also announced Performance Matter and Case Assessment Scores.

“We do a triangular view of all scholars so we can see how we can help them better and get our parents involved in order to make that happen successfully ’cause it takes all of us to make the children go to another level,” said Annie Atkins, an assistant principal and consulting teacher.

Atkins says parents are a big motivating factor for their students and they plan to include them in upcoming events.