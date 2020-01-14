Drizzle And Fog This Morning

Weather Update: 7:47 AM, Tuesday, January 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off with thunderstorms. Heavy rain and hail fell during the overnight hours especially the eastern and southern 1/3 of West Tennessee. Temperatures have been actually rising this morning as a weak quasi-stalled boundary lifts north. The boundary will likely keep the clouds and fog around for the southern half of West Tennessee especially, but an area of High Pressure sliding from the Ozarks to the Ohio Valley may clear out skies for the northern half. Inevitably the skies will cloud back up as the aforementioned boundary lifts back north through the evening, along with a few spotty showers later tonight. Low temps tonight will hardly move out of the middle to upper 50s.

