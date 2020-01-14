Janice Ingram Rader

Janice Ingram Rader, age 71, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Friday, January 10th, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The family has entrusted Arrington Funeral Directors to provide cremation services. No visitation or graveside service is planned.

She was born to parents Thomas and Doris Ingram (both deceased), on May 5, 1948 in Sheffield, Alabama. She had one older sister, Mary Ellen Rhoden (deceased) and one older brother Rick Ingram. She graduated from Sheffield High School in 1966. For 21 years, Janice worked as a long distance telephone operator for Bellsouth. For 15 years she was a member of the North Jackson Church of Christ and for 11 years was a member of the Verona Church of Christ, Verona, Mississippi.

She is survived by her husband of thirty two years, Steven Rader; and brother, Rick Ingram and wife Sheila; three nieces and two nephews; two great nieces and two great nephews; and her dogs Daisy, Molly and Pepper. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.