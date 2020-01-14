Rain Returns Wednesday with a Chance for Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, January 14th

After a foggy, wet, and cloudy start to the day, sunshine yielded temperatures in the lower to middle 60s for most of the area this afternoon! There’s an even warmer forecast for Wednesday but it includes the passage of a cold front that will make the warm-up short-lived.

TONIGHT

Clouds and scattered showers will return to West Tennessee overnight. There’s a chance for passing showers, especially after midnight with temperatures only dropping to the middle 50s by sunrise. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible but the risk for severe weather is very low.

Scattered showers and stray thunderstorms are possible from tomorrow morning through early evening. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s in the afternoon, but a cold front coming at night will make it a LOT colder on Thursday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the chance for thunderstorms tomorrow and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com