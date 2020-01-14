Rebecca E. Stemen

Rebecca E. Stemen, age 65, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Defiance, OH on March 1, 1954 to the parents of Richard and Marilyn Bowers Skees. She was retired as co-owner of Carrousel Printing. Rebecca was Baptist in faith and for four years, was president of Elida High School Wrestling Parents Association, she loved horses, animals and any to be rescued, needlepoint, crocheting, and most importantly, loved her children and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dave Stemen of Jackson, TN; three sons, Trevor (Valerie) Stemen of Jackson, TN; Jeremy (Paige) Stemen of Piqua, OH; and Matthew (Stephanie) Stemen of Palm Desert, CA; one daughter, Shanna (Ron) Zellman of Suffolk, VA; and fourteen grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve are children and grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Birth Choice, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with a funeral service following at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Paul Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery. A reception with family to be held afterward at Highland Park Baptist Church, 1102 Campbell Street, Jackson, TN 38301.

