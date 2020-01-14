Regina Ann Parker

Regina Ann Parker age 48, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her residence in Alamo, TN. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Spegal officiating. Burial to follow in the Maury City Cemetery. A visitation for the Parker family will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her parents: Raymond Eugene and Linda Fay Reynolds Nichols of Alamo, TN; one son: Michael Parker, Jr. (Hannah Taylor) of Hornbeak, TN; one step-son: Zack Parker (Jana) of Obion, TN; one daughter: Mary Grace Jones (Preston) of Troy, TN; one step-daughter: Sara Parker Troutman (Tim) of Ridgely, TN; one sister: Melinda Kay Cutler (Greg) of Dyersburg, TN; and leaves a legacy of four natural grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.