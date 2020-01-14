Steve Damron

Steve Damron, 56, died Saturday morning January 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital

following heart surgery.

He was born January 4, 1964 in Martin, TN. He was a self-employed sheet metal contractor

specializing in heating and air conditioning. Steve loved his family, the outdoors, deer hunting,

squirrel hunting and his special four-legged friend, Colby.

He is survived by two daughters Christi Barnes (Corey) of Medina, TN and Summer Damron of

Jackson, TN; one son Zach Damron of Jackson, TN; his mother Patsy Church Cate of Jackson,

TN; his father Larry Damron of Martin, TN; the love of his life and mother of his children

Charlotte Cox of Jackson, TN; two sisters Stephanie Vandeveer and Shandi Damron; two

grandchildren Blakely Barnes and River Barnes; and uncle Joe Charles Damron.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandson Grayson Barnes.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00PM in the chapel

of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM.

Those serving as pallbearers are Corey Barnes, Mason Wilson, CJ Wilson, David Matlock, and

Nathan Daily.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Heaven’s

Cradle, in memory of Grayson Barnes, The Foundation, 74 Director’s Row, Jackson, TN 38305.