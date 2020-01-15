Funeral Services for Leslie Willie “Bird” Richardson, age 64, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Richardson died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Richardson will begin Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.