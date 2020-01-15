Funeral Services for Lucille Depriest Brawner, age 80, will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whitehall Church of God in Bemis, TN. Burial will follow in Berry Zion CME Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Brawner died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Brawner will begin Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Brawner will lie-in-state Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at Whitehall Church of God in Bemis from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.