Thunderstorms Possible Through Mid-Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, January 15th

A cold front is making its way into West Tennessee right now bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the early evening. This front comes back on Friday and Saturday bringing more rain before arctic air arrives over the weekend! Get ready, because the unseasonably warm weather we had today will change for extreme cold next week.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue in West Tennessee through 9 p.m. tonight. One or two strong thunderstorms is possible in southwest Tennessee with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning so stay weather-aware! Temperatures will drop way down to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Thursday.

After near-70°F weather today, it will be much colder tomorrow! Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, so stay warm! It will only feel like 35°F at noon on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including more showers and stray thunderstorms Friday and Saturday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

