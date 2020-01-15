Very Warm With Scattered Showers Later

Weather Update: 7:51 AM Wednesday, January 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its another warm and dreary start to the morning. Temperatures have been hovering in the low 60s all morning. A warm front is gradually lifting north through the area this morning. It is producing a good deal of fog especially on NW Tennessee this morning. The fog should burn off as the front continues to lift into West Kentucky. There may be drizzle through much of the morning, but there should be a break by late morning before the steadier showers develop ahead of a strong cold front which will be dropping into West Tennessee by later this evening. For now it appears that we will primarily just have showers along a band or prefrontal trough this afternoon and evening, though and embedded storm or two is not impossible. Severe or strong storms are possible into northern Mississippi and Alabama. High temps this afternoon will be in the low 70s!



