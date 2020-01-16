Henry Cannon, age 72, resident of Somerville and husband of Mary Elizabeth Feathers Cannon, departed this life Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.

Henry was born January 6, 1948 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late John Dave Cannon and Bonnie Jean Martin Cannon. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War period. He was a Staff Sergeant and retired from the Marine Corps after 16 years of service. Henry was of the Baptist faith and was married August 30, 1997 to the former Mary Elizabeth Feathers. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, building things and reading.

Mr. Cannon is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Feathers Cannon of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Bonnie Jean Lamb (Kevin) of Sumner, GA, Terri Lynn Kohlrieser (Todd) of Lima, OH; two stepsons, Randy Mitchell (Cindy) of Somerville, TN, Robert Mitchell (Miggie) of Terral, AR; three sisters, Elizabeth Brewer (Jeff), Catherine Curtis (Joe), Regina Bell; four brothers, Phillip Cannon, Paul Cannon, Curtis Cannon (Leslie), Dennis Cannon; his sister-in-law, Shirley Cannon; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Laurie Moore and his brother, James Edward Cannon.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cannon will be held at 1 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Craig Beman officiating. He will be assisted by Terry Cannon Kohlrieser, daughter of Mr. Cannon. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community with Bro. Tony Watkins officiating. A visitation for Mr. Cannon will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Sprayberry, Cecil Cannon, James Cannon, Jay Glover, Seth Phillip and Thomas Lee Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Glover, Robert Cannon, Rodney Wilson and Ian Ferge.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

