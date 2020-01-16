Funeral services for Jackie Spears, Sr., age 78, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Spears passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Spears will lie-in-state at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.