Some Sun Early, Then Cloudy And Cold

Weather Update: 7:50 AM Thursday, January 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. The arctic air this morning is up to mischief. Be sure to take that coat today. Temperatures will be backwards. There will be two highs today. the first happened after Midnight around the mid 50s, there will be a second high temperature this afternoon in the upper 40s. Although, as arctic air filters in the windchill today will likely hold in the upper 30s and low 40s all afternoon. Dress appropriately! Other than the temps today, the mid to upper level of the atmosphere will be undergoing changes as well. Most of this morning we will be in predominately northwesterly flow, but the mid level flow will become zonal, as a ridge rapidly develops across the southern Plains. For West Tennessee, we will see this mainly in the form of clouds increasing through late morning and afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv