Joan Marie Brewer

Joan Marie Brewer, 84, died January 10, 2020 in Columbia, TN.

She was born June 25, 1935 in Jackson, TN the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Bills and

Virginia Stevens Bills. Joan was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family and spent

her time as a homemaker and Sunday School teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, TN.

She is survived by two sons Terry (Cecilia), Monte (Carla), 6 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one

brother Larry (Shirley) and two sisters Barbara (Jack) and Peggy (Randy).

She is preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Frank and one great-grandchild.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the chapel

of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:30AM until service time at 11:30AM.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111.