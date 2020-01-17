Mostly Cloudy And Slightly Warmer

Weather Update: Friday, January 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning with near normal temperatures finally. We are hovering around freezing, or just above freezing. Though with the persistent northeasterly breeze, the wind chill has felt more like upper 20s all morning. Warm air advection aloft this morning has been present which will gradually saturate the atmosphere through this morning. At times, there has been a little bit of sleet associated with the slug of moisture lifting north across the region. Meanwhile here at the surface, arctic high pressure is still having some influence. It will gradually weaken as the main arctic front organizes to the west through this afternoon. The southwesterly flow will help temps climb through the 40s, to around 51 perhaps by this evening. As rain develops tonight, temps may briefly dip into the upper 40s. They then should start rising through the overnight ahead of the arctic front. Scattered showers will break out around midnight then shift east across West Tennessee through late morning on Saturday.



