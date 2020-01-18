Wind Chills In The Teens Sunday Morning

Weather Update –10:58 p.m. – Saturday, January 18th —

After a mild and slightly wet start to the weekend, cold and dry conditions will be returning! Skies began clearing much of the afternoon. Tonight expect clear skies along with breezy conditions, with winds out of the northwest as high as 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, but feeling like it’s in the teens.

Most of the day on Sunday will feel as if it were in the mid to upper 20s, versus the highs in the upper 30s we are supposed to see. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest much of the day and should be calmer in the evening.

Arctic high pressure will take over for the first half of the week. So although we will be dry through mid-week, it will be colder than average. Highs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will barely reach the freezing mark, along with a couple of nights of lows in the teens.

