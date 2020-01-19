Monday’s Forecast Will Be Much Colder

Weather Update –10:58 p.m. – Sunday, January 19th —

Winter will be in full swing these next several days, with below average temperatures expected to start off the new week. Overnight temperatures will slowly dip into the teens, with morning lows on Martin Luther King Jr. Day around 16°F. Wind chill values could be as low as 8 degrees in spots that morning.

A reinforcing cold front moved through Sunday afternoon. This is what will keep those highs even colder for Monday, with most areas barley reaching the freezing mark. Winds will be light out of the north and we’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies. Clouds are expected to briefly build in Monday night as a disturbance from the northwest nears. There is not much moisture with it, and the most we could expect to see is a few snowflakes Monday night. Otherwise, enjoy a nice and quiet weather pattern for the time being.

