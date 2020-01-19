Pet of the Week: Rose

Meet Rose!

This sweet girl is around 11 months old and ready to be adopted!

Rose loves to play with kids and thinks their hands and faces have the best smells.

She enjoys running around and playing with her toys and the other dogs that live in her foster home.

Rose is crate-trained, house-trained, leash-trained, up to date on vaccinations, and has been spayed and micro-chipped.

She loves to snuggle and has the softest coat in town, which makes snuggling even better!

Rose is used to always having someone from her foster family home with her, so it may take a short time for her to get used to your work schedule, but she’s a fast learner and will adapt quickly to your routine.

She likes to be vocal around other dogs, but she just likes to make her presence known and get noticed.

If you would like to foster Rose or make her a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether