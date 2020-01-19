The search continues for William Brian McKenzie

JACKSON, Tenn. – A mother is desperately trying to find her 21-year-old son who has been missing since September.

Brian McKenzie’s mother, Frances Gaines, says she is desperate for answers and will not stop until she gets answers on her son’s disappearance.

“We’re searching endlessly for my son and it’s becoming overwhelming to just search once or twice a week,” said Gaines. “I wish I could search every single day.”

“We’re going to be here until this is done,” said Rickey Alexander with Tennessee’s Missing and Unsolved. “We are working incredibly hard even when we are not searching several of us are working behind the scenes with mapping out locations on Google Earth, talking with investigators, meeting with community members that might have information.”

One of the volunteers, Thomas Curry who is assisting in the search for McKenzie says he can relate to Gaines after his son, Thomas Curry Junior, was shot and killed on October 4th, 2019.

“I am here to bring some closure to Frances Gaines and I have my closure, I buried my child,” said Curry. “I think about my son everyday, everyday, everyday. I can’t even stand to look at a shooting incident on TV.”

Volunteers searched wooded areas around Campbell Street and other areas around Jackson in search for any clues that may lead to McKenzie’s whereabouts.

“I’ve tried touching basis with the mayor, touching basis with the TBI, FBI, even Tennessee Equusearch and everyone needs approval from the Jackson Police Department. This is not because I am saying that the Jackson Police Department cannot do their job. It is simply an asking point, help them, they are overwhelmed. I am trying to get my son help. There is help needed and if they would just open the doors to TBI, FBI,” said Gaines.

Volunteers ask if anyone has any information, please come forward.

“There is so many ways, Crimestoppers, Jackson Police Department, you can leave tips with the TBI, and they will get it with the Jackson Police Department,” says Gaines. “There are ways that you can remain completely anonymous where nobody ever knows who you are. We fully believe there is people there is someone out there that knows something. Please come forward. You can do it anonymously.”

Gaines holds search parties every Wednesday and Sunday in hopes of finding any clues that may lead to her sons whereabouts.