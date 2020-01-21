The 40s To Return Wednesday Along With Cloud Cover

Weather Update –11:15 p.m. – Tuesday, January 21st —

We managed to be at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to the last couple of days. Highs ranged from low 30s further north, to around 40s degrees south of Interstate 40. Clear skies graced much of the day, but the pesky clouds will return once again overnight. Lows are expected to drop into the low 20s once again, but once we start to see the clouds build in they shouldn’t drop a whole lot more. Temperatures could even begin to slowly increase that morning thanks to the winds coming out of the southeast.

After the cold surface high that gave us the dry conditions moves out of the area and an upper ridge builds in, we should see highs warm more into the 40s widespread Wednesday. Highs will range anywhere from low to mid 40s depending on location and the amount of cloud cover.

This is all ahead of our next rain maker arriving in the Mid-South as early as Thursday. The first round will consist of scattered showers early Thursday and even possible frozen precipitation further north near the Kentucky border. After that we’ll mainly expect widespread rain showers that evening into Friday morning. A slot of cold dry air is expected to wrap around the system behind it and could cut off the rain by Friday afternoon. That process will also allow for a brief changeover to wintry precipitation with some of the tapering showers, otherwise we will be drying out by Friday evening.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com