What’s New Wednesday: Norseman Axe Throwing

A local man took a stab at an interesting way to make money for med school.

“Most people hear ‘axe throwing,’ and the y think ‘what! that’s crazy!'” said owner of Norseman Axe Throwing, Matthew Greear. Greear just opened Norseman Axe Throwing on East Chester Street in downtown Jackson.

Axe throwing is the new craze to hit the Hub City.

“The best way I can describe it is it’s darts on steroids,” said Greear.

Greear coaches groups of up to 8. It is $20 per person for an hour. Guests can sign up online.

“It’s really rewarding once you teach them how to get it and they finally get one to sink!” said Greear.

People of all ages can try it. They even have a kid-friendly foam board and of course celebrate when you axe it!

Norseman Axe Throwing is located at 204 East Chester Street in Jackson.

It also is BYOB. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to axe.