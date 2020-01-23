Funeral services for Bobby L. Pirtle, Sr. age 76, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Northside United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory In Muncie, Indiana. Mr. Pirtle passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Northside United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.