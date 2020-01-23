Local artists gather for public art initiative

JACKSON, Tenn.–Thursday night, comm unity members of all ages gathered at the Jackson Chamber downtown.

Hopeful local artists were there to submit their art to be displayed around town. This is all part of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger’s public art initiative.

One hopeful artist, who is a sophomore at North Side High School, says she is hopeful her art makes history. It’s not too late to get involved.

To find out how, visit the Seen on 7 Section of our website.