Mr. Jack Hogan age 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Cades Center Assisted Living located in Humboldt, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Minister Charles Yawn officiating. Burial to follow in the Twin Oaks Cemetery in Southaven, MS at 3:00 PM. A visitation for the Hogan family will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the service hour at Noon.

He was born in Bay, Arizona on February 18, 1927 to the late Crawford and Demie Turner Hogan. Mr. Hogan proudly served our country during World War II in the United States Navy. Also preceding him in death was his first wife of 43 years: Vonna Lou Yates Hogan; his second wife of 14 years: Bernice Foust Hogan; one brother: L.C. Hogan; two sisters: Mary Smith and Elizabeth Hogan; and one grandson: Mitchell Hogan.

He is survived by one son: Mike Hogan (Mignonne Read) of Memphis, TN; one daughter: Donna Kay Shirley (Jim) of Orlando, FL; two brothers: J.T. “Bud” Hogan of Bells, TN and Wayne Hogan of Truman, Arkansas; four grandchildren; and he leaves a legacy of two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Hogan family requests that memorials be make to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105