Scattered Showers Most Of Today

Weather Update: Thursday, January 23 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. This morning started off a bit more mild with temperatures in the middle 30s. radar this morning showed an area of snow over the region. The warm air advection aloft as expected has quickly saturated and warmed the column. The warm air changed every thing over to rain. Scattered showers will continue through this morning. The rain will become more steady this afternoon. make sure and have the rain wear ready to go!

Scattered Showers are expected to continue this evening as the main cold front shift form east Arkansas into West Tennessee. The frontal passage is more of a cold occlusion than a cold front, as temperatures will not really respond to the passage.

