School system, taxes discussed in Humboldt State of City address

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes spoke to hundreds of community leaders at the annual Mayor’s Breakfast and State of the City Address.

One of the biggest topics was the Humboldt City School System.

“Right now we’re having a few issues with education here. Superintendent, getting a new superintendent, not supporting new superintendents, stuff of that nature,” Mayor Marvin Sikes said.

Mayor Sikes says the issues within the school system are not because of funding.

“The money is there. The City of Humboldt is committed to education. Now we need to get the school side and everybody there committed to doing the same,” he said.

Mayor Sikes also brought up money when discussing what the city plans to do to upgrade its infrastructure.

“Number one would be paving. Our streets just need paving, bad, and it’s very expensive,” he said.

He says the city expects the coming year to bring more money in taxes.

“Sales tax has got to go up. People shopping here and visiting here,” Mayor Sikes said. “Property tax, with new construction, with building of homes, and improvement of homes will bring in more money too.”

He mentioned that the Tyson food factory will also pay utilities taxes, which will increase tax revenue.

Finally, he says the city wants to create an emergency center, replacing the emergency department that closed last year.

“We really want to work with West Tennessee Healthcare on something, but if that don’t work, then we’ll seek something else out,” Sikes said.

Other topics included plans for a new pavilion in downtown Humboldt and a new hotel.