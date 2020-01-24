Dexter Tankersley

Dexter Tankersley, age 87, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born in Corinth, Mississippi, the son of the late William Dexter Tankersley and Grace Jane Coleman Tankersley. His family moved from Corinth to Jackson in 1941. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1951. After his father died when he was 18 years old, he went to work for the GMN&O Railroad to provide income for his family. He married Martha Anne Barden in 1954 and they raised their

family in Jackson. He joined the US Army in 1956 and was stationed at 7th Army Infantry Battalion Headquarters in Bamberg, Germany until 1958. After his military service, he held various sales positions before settling into industrial sales at Townsend Supply Company where he retired in 1997.

Dexter was an active member of West Jackson Baptist Church, since 1962, where he was a Life Deacon and served on many committees in the church. He also worked in the 5 year old’s Sunday School class for over 25 years. The only thing he loved more than his church was his family, and maybe the UT Vols.

He spent many weekends with friends and family in the mountains of East Tennessee rooting for the Big Orange.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Martha Anne. He is survived by one son, Mike Tankersley (Janet) of Jackson, TN, two daughters, Dianne Spooner (John) of Nashville, TN, Linda Harrington (Robert) of Memphis, TN, seven grandchildren, Rachael Barker (Jacob), Karlie Tankersley,

Adam Tankersley, Cameron Spooner, Anna Spooner, Leah Arnold (Josh), Meg Harrington, two sisters, Lorraine Johnson, Jane Roberts (Dan), along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to his caregiving friends and family along with the staff of Brookdale Jackson Oaks and Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church Generations Campaign, 580 Oil Well Rd, Jackson, TN 38305

Services: Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00pm.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305, 731-668-1111, www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com