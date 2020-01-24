Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Todd Beaver

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Everyday, Todd Beaver gets to teach his favorite subject geometry at Chester County High School.

Beaver has history as a teacher, mostly in the Bolivar School System. He says he takes a different approach with his teaching style.

“I’m laid back, but we’re also strict. I keep it quiet so everybody can think. It’s kind of old school,” Beaver said.

At the same time, you can catch him just blending in with his students in the classroom.

He’s been a teacher for 28 years, and he has had time to perfect a teaching method that is best for him.

“What we generally do is called Socratic method, where instead of me just delivering the material, it’s more like a conversation. Then if the student goes too fast, then the rest of the students have opportunity to ask questions,” Beaver said.

His favorite part about being a teacher?

“Grading tests that are 100 or better,” he said.

And the hardest part?

“Motivating the kids that don’t want to learn, who don’t want to excel,” Beaver said.

He says he’s nearing the end of his career and is glad he’s been able to make an impact as a teacher.

He says he will be able to enjoy his free time with his wife and six kids now that his students are getting ready to enter the adult world.

“Glad I did it,” Beaver said. “It’s been rewarding, and I’m glad I’m almost done.”

Beaver will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

