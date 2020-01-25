Clouds Will Give Way To Limited Sunshine In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 6:56 a.m. – Saturday, January 25th

Keeping the rain away today but the clouds will stay through most of the day. Jackson and points west will see the best chance of sunshine by afternoon with areas to the east under clouds through the day. It will remain quite cold with windchills only up to around 39 by the peak of the afternoon. Showers are expected to return next week and off-and-on chances appear across the 7-Day.

TODAY

A passing flurry early this morning, otherwise, a dry day ahead with clouds slowly breaking up in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40’s with west winds at 7 mph.

Skies will finally reveal some sunshine today with partly to mostly cloudy weather and high temperatures in the middle 40s. We can expect clearer weather near the Mississippi River but clouds to be overcast near the Tennessee River. It’ll be breezy still too with west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will return to around 30°F for a freezing start to Sunday morning but rain could return that morning! For the full weekend forecast stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

