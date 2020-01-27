Decreasing Clouds This Morning

Weather Update: 8:45 AM Monday, January 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a fairly mild start to the day with temperatures generally in the mid 40s this morning. There is a weak frontal boundary draping south across the region this morning. It is creating a regional disparity in temperatures in northwest Tennessee mainly. The boundary is moving south as an area of high pressure moves from the Upper Plains southeast into the Ohio Valley. There should be enough dry air to filter in gradually seeing the return to sunshine through late this morning and definitely this afternoon.



Tonight:

Skies should be mainly clear this evening with the aforementioned area of high pressure sinking south bringing drier air south. It will however allow temperatures to fall into the low 30s overnight, along with frost becoming likely overnight into Tuesday morning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell