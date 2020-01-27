Lift Wellness Center offers free SAIL program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those with aging family or friends know all too well about the dangers of falling.

In Madison County alone, nearly 4,000 senior citizens took a tumble from 2012 to 2016, resulting in an emergency room visit.

The SAIL program through West Tennessee Healthcare wants to change that.

“SAIL stands for ‘Staying Active and Independent for Life.’ It’s a fitness class geared towards adults 65 and older,” said Lift Gym group exercise coordinator Rachel Royer.

More than 50 people attended the first session for the program, which will be held twice a week in the gym.

It combines a full range of exercises for senior citizens.

“We work on aerobics, so we’re working on cardiovascular fitness. We’re also doing strength exercises to help build our arm strength and lower body strength, as well as stretching exercises for mobility,” Royer said.

Instructors want to reiterate that SAIL is an evidence-based program, proven to reduce the chance of a senior citizen experiencing a fall.

According to TN.gov, seniors who attended SAIL exercise classes two to three times a week for a year decreased the number of falls by 26 percent.

The program is free and open to the community. You don’t need a gym membership to to come.

“Not every senior has the opportunity to a wellness center like the Lift, so it’s really important to take advantage of this opportunity for a free class,” Royer said.

SAIL is offered to adults over the age of 65 on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Lift Wellness Center.

