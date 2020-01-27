Peggy Lee Smith Peyton

Peggy Lee Smith Peytonage 83, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Pastor James Matas officiating. Burial to follow at 3:00 PM at the Tiptonville City Cemetery. A visitation for the Peyton family will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the service hour at 12:00 PM

She was born in Hornbeak, TN on May 7, 1936 to the late Mr. Clarence and Farrah Blackley Smith. She worked as a secretary for many years at Bells Elementary School and was a member of the Bells First United Methodist Church. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 36 years: Mr. Emery Z. Peyton; one brother: Billy George Smith; three sisters: Effie Clara Smith Miller, Dulcie Jean Smith, Mary Smith.

She is survived by three sons: Allen Peyton (Kathy) of Bells, TN, Don Peyton (Wendy) of Collierville, TN, Gary Peyton of Bells, TN; one sister: Carolyn Smith Grisham (Charles Woody) of Rives, TN; and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Mallory Peyton, Molly Peyton, Ethan Peyton and Georgia Anne McCarter.

In lieu of flowers, the Peyton family requests that Memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105