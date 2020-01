Darris McCoy “Mac” Brown

Mr. Brown is also survived by his best buddies, Larry Dunlap and Mike Foster. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and was a self-employed plumber and electrician. Mac was an avid fisherman, a 40 year plus Life Member of Two Rivers Bass Club and an Officer for more than 25 years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Two Rivers Bass Club Youth Programs, c/o: Larry Dunlap, 555 Hobby Rd., Paris, TN 38242