USPS places new boxes to assist mail carriers

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may have noticed some new boxes from the post office around midtown Jackson.

The United States Postal Service said these green relay boxes are something new they’re trying out to help mail carriers.

They say this cuts down travel time for the carriers who typically walk from house to house in neighborhoods, and it helps them out when they have more than 35 pounds of mail in their satchels.

The boxes are not for public use and do have locks on them.

Six boxes were put on different streets in the Lambuth-area neighborhood.