Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Mary Hicks

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Mary Hicks.

The Chester County High School teacher has been in the field for 14 years.

She is involved in every aspect of theater, from holding performances to public speaking, as well as teaching her students about the possible jobs they could have in the arts.

“The arts I think are sometimes neglected in public education, but I know that there is such a desire and a growing need for students to be able to invest and be a part of these classes,” Hicks said.

She says the best part is how they still get to learn important communication and art skills in an immersive way.

“Sometimes my job is so fun that I just lose myself in it,” Hicks said. “It’s just been amazing to see them come alive and be able to find a place where they belong.”

Hicks will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.