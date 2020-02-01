Community gathers for first annual ‘First Time Home Buyers’ seminar

JACKSON, Tenn. – The first annual first time homebuyers seminar with Century 21 and Tennessee Housing Development Agency, known as THDA was held at the TR White Sportsplex Saturday.

Some of the topics discussed during the seminar were grants and opportunities available for first time home buyers.

Ella Harris with THDA, was the featured speaker.

“About the grants that are available and the opportunities for people first time home buyers to purchase a home. It’s an opportunity for you to come in and get information and share it to other people in the community and also becoming a home owner,” said Johnny Dodd, city councilman for district 2.

For those who may be interested, the second home buying seminar for this year will be held April 4th.