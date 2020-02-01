Will Be Feeling Like Spring These Next Several Days

Weather Update –11:05 p.m. – Saturday, February 1st –

After days of rain we were finally graced with the return of sunshine this afternoon. The highs we saw in the lower 50s today were around average. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 40s, upper 30s with clear skies.

We will be dealing with an early taste of spring these next several days. Tomorrow will mark the first 60 degree day of the week, with highs nearing 65 degrees and wall-to-wall sunshine. Winds will be light much of the day coming out of the southwest.

As an upper ridge builds into the area we will continue to be dry and quiet for now. Clouds will build in by late Sunday night and stick around through much of the week. Our next rain event arrives as early as Monday night, with the chance for storms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday. During this time, there could be periods of heavy rain, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible by week’s end.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

