Tax preparers offers tips you need to know before filing

JACKSON,

Tenn. — It’s that time again, the time to file your income tax returns.

Tax preparers are ready for customers to file their 2019 income taxes. Fabian Prescott with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service explains what tips you need to know before filing your taxes.

“They need to make sure they have all of their income statements: W2’s, 1099, miscellaneous, if they have any retirement that they took out, 1099 R’s or social security. Make sure you have all of your tax documents because when you come to file taxes, so you can get a completed tax return and accurate tax return,” Prescott said.

There are also some changes you’ll need to watch for this year.

“Child tax credit is up to $2,000 per child. The earned income credit has increased this year for a cost of living as far as the earned income credit. Those are some of the changes to help you get a larger refund this year,” Prescott said.

Even though it’s tax season, that can also mean it’s scam season.

These are some of the tips they want you to keep in mind so you don’t become a victim of a scam.

“The IRS will never contact you by phone. They will always send you a letter correspondence first before they ever contact you by phone, so if someone calls you on the phone to tell you they are going to take you to jail or you need to send them money quickly, hang up on them because it is a scam,” Prescott said.

As a reminder, the deadline to file your income tax return is April 15. You can also file an extension then you will have until October 15 to file your taxes.